SANTA FE, Texas - Several youth baseball teams are paying tribute to the victims of Friday’s tragedy at Santa Fe High School.

The teams have SF encircled by a heart on their batting helmets. These pictures are from the Tabasco Cats baseball team. Other traveling baseball teams are also wearing these helmets this weekend.

Many of the children who play on these teams have close connections to Santa Fe including siblings who attend Santa Fe High School.

