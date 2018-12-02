Mourners hold vigil for George H.W. Bush in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Floating candles were released into the pond at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on Saturday. It was a touching moment from the second vigil held at the presidential library in less than 24 hours.

For the man known for crafting a thousand points of light, there were hundreds of candles and as well as the people who held them. For many of the students at the Bush School it was a way for them to honor the man that has and will continue to impact their lives.

“The Bush family has been more or less a family to us," said student Erica Tillman. "They have interacted with students and they hold a special place in our heart.”

A classmate, Peter Casey, stood a few feet away with his wife and two little girls, expressing the impact of the Bush legacy.

“You can really tell the spirit of President Bush is alive and will continue to be alive at this school,” Casey said.

The school, like the Bush family, has suffered a great loss this year. However, for student Adam Eaton the loss suffered from the passing of former first lady Barbara Bush in April is much different than what the school is enduring now.

“Last time we felt it deeply," Eaton said. "This time, it was personal because we are his legacy.”

The legacy of the 41st president is one that is filled with greatness and wisdom. His writings read aloud Saturday night.

“What really matters are life’s true values, and your faith, and your family and your friends," one student read aloud. "I am a very lucky man.”

