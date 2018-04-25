Motorcyclists stop traffic to help woman cross busy street

MESA, Ariz. - A woman trying to cross a busy intersection in Mesa, Arizona, got stuck in the middle of the road -- that is until some motorcyclists' unexpected act of kindness.

On Sunday afternoon, Eduardo Plascenia, Patrick Patterson, and Damon Pruit take a ride down the street and see a woman standing in the road as cars drive by, never hitting the brakes.

"She was visibly shaking and scared and extremely frightened," Patterson said.

The men did a U-turn and then blocked traffic so the woman could cross safely.

"She thanked us adamantly,” Patterson said. “She waved at us and thanked us. She was uh... she had stopped shaking and had extended her hand to Eduardo and Damon and I behind her."

