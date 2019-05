A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an 18-wheeler Thursday on Red Bluff Road.

The crash was reported in the 10000 block of Red Bluff Road near Bay Area Boulevard. Police said the truck was slowing down to make a delivery and the motorcyclist ran into the back of it.

Officials said drivers should try to avoid this area while the police investigation continues.

