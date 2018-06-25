Motorcycle rider crashes, thrown over exit ramp wall

HOUSTON - A driver was thrown from his motorcycle Monday and fell over a wall of the 610 Loop to Highway 290 exit ramp, according to officials.

Around 2:45 a.m., officials said the man was taking the exit to get on the westbound lanes of Highway 290 when he slammed his brakes to avoid a slower moving vehicle. He struck the right retaining wall and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He fell over the wall to the ground below. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

