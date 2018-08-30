Motorcycle driver killed in crash after chase from Downtown Houston, officials say

A motorcycle is seen on the side of a ramp near I-610 and U.S. Highway 59 in north Houston after a fatal crash Aug. 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - A motorcycle driver was killed Thursday after crashing while being chased by authorities, officials said.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the motorcycle was being chased from Downtown Houston. The driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle when it crashed on the Interstate 610 North Loop connector ramp to U.S. Highway 59 Eastex Freeway.

A second tweet from the agency said that the driver was killed.

It was not immediately clear why the motorcycle was being chased.

NOW: Motorcyclist loses control and is ejected off 610 connector ramp at Eastex freeway after chase from Downtown. Condition unknown. 610 ramp currently closed as is feeder along NB 59 below. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) August 30, 2018

