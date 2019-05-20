Motive unclear after transsexual man attacked, robbed in west Houston

HOUSTON - A transexual man who was beaten and robbed in an apartment parking lot isn’t sure if he was targeted because of his sexuality.

Daylamonte Heard, 25, was going to visit a friend in the 3500 block of Tanglewilde Street Tuesday afternoon when a gunman and an accomplice confronted him in the parking lot, forced him into the trunk of his own car and drove off with him in it.

When the car stopped a few minutes later at an intersection, Heard pulled the emergency latch inside the trunk.

"That’s when I raised up out of the trunk and I was screaming for help,” Heard said.

The man with the gun yelled for Heard to get out of the trunk, but Heard said he wasn't able to comply.

"He told me to get out, but when I was trying to get out of the trunk, he was trying to drive off. It was either fall out of the car or get back in. I didn’t want to fall on my face,” he said.

They drove a short distance before stopping again. This time, both Heard and the gunman got out. The gunman’s accomplice walked away, Heard said.

"When I got out the car, he got out of the car and hit me in the head three times with the gun,” Heard said.

Heard fought back.

As the gunman rushed to get back behind the wheel, Heard ran to the passenger door and opened it. At that point, his assailant dropped the pistol.

"I ended up picking the gun up and tried to shoot at him, but the gun was jammed,” Heard said.

The robber drove off in Heard's car, attempting to run him down during the getaway.

Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in Pasadena two days later. Heard’s credit cards, cash and phone were gone.

Heard is openly transsexual. He’s not sure if that’s the reason he was targeted.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t say. I don’t know the guys. I don’t know if it was a hate crime. I don’t know if I was a target. I don’t know,” he said.

Heard did say he’d like to see the man who left him battered and scarred behind bars.

The gunman and his accomplice are still at large. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered.

