Mother's Day wish granted with heartwarming reunion between mother and son

RICHMOND, Va. - What started out as a date night for one Virginia couple turned into a special moment for Traci Alexander.

Paul Alexander had orchestrated the surprise of a lifetime for his wife.

Paul got the call a week ago that his son Aaron was coming home for the first time after a two-year deployment in Bahrain.

"She talks about missing him every day," said Paul Alexander.

"I haven't seen him or touched him since then," Traci Alexander said when asked what she'd like for Mother's Day. "That is the thing that I would like to have the most, that would mean the most to me."

Little did she know Aaron was just around the corner.

