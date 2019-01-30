Mother sought after hungry children knock on neighbor's door, documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman is facing a felony charge after being accused of leaving her children at home alone without food or diapers last week.

Lily Martinez, 28, is charged with child abandonment. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

A neighbor reported the incident to authorities when the three children knocked on the door asking for food, according to court documents.

On Jan. 25 around 2 p.m., a 2-year-old girl, her 6-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister knocked on a neighbor's door in the 21000 block of Brushy Canyon Drive, according to court documents. The children asked the neighbor for food and the neighbor also changed the 2-year-old's diaper, which was soiled, according to court documents.

The neighbor notified authorities.

When deputies arrived, they met with Martinez's mother. She told authorities that one of the children told her that Martinez had not been home since Jan. 24, according to court documents.

Deputies also spoke with Martinez's live-in boyfriend. He told authorities that he left the house on Jan. 25 around 5:30 a.m. for work and he believed that Martinez was at home when he left, according to court documents.

He told deputies that Martinez had been "disappearing" from time to time over the last few weeks, court documents said. He said he didn't know where Martinez was, or why she was leaving and not coming home recently.

Deputies searched Martinez's residence and found no food in the fridge or pantry and all the cupboards in the kitchen were empty, court records said. Feces were found in the hallway and were tracked into a bedroom, according to court documents.

