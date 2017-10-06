Mother, son charged in murder-for-hire plot

HOUSTON - A mother is behind bars and her son is on the run in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

According to court documents, Romana Reyes and her son Ceasar Reyes-Rivera hired a man to murder someone they claimed set Ceasar up for another crime.

Court documents go on to say Romana paid the man $200 to "get things started."

She promised to pay $4,000 when the job was done.

The alleged hit man, who cooperated in the investigation, reported the incident to law enforcement officials.

Romana was arrested. Ceasar is still at large.

Both are charged with solicitation of capital murder.

