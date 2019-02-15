Mother selling hoodies to raise money for daughter's surgery

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - The Prairie View A&M community and Houston rapper "Trae Tha Truth" are helping support a student who's in need of a lifesaving surgery.

Dyanna Tucker, 19, is in the first year of her nursing undergraduate studies at Prairie View A&M University.

In December, Tucker was rushed to the emergency room where doctors discovered a cyst had formed in the center of her brain.

To help raise money for medical bills, Tucker's mother, owner of Blessties Boutique in Cypress, started selling hoodies for her cause.

If you'd like to help, visit their GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.