Mother says son died playing 'fainting game'

HERRIMAN, Utah - Football stadiums always feel a little emptier during the off-season. The field outside Utah's Herriman High School feels emptier than normal, but Celestia Muai had to come here.

"A lot of people loved my boy. He was a good boy," said Muai.

The gridiron is where Muai says her son would have been a star. She was looking forward to watching her son play football on Friday nights for Herriman High School. Instead, she's planning his funeral.

Muai says her son Tua was playing a dangerous game this past weekend with some friends at his South Jordan home called the "fainting game." It involves choking yourself or a friend to the point of passing out to give some type of rush. It cost Tua his life.

Read more from KSL.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.