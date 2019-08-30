Mother of boy with autism praises United Airlines crew, passengers for being accommodating

Lori Gabriel - Facebook

HOUSTON - A Houston-area mother thanked United Airlines crew and passengers on social media for being kind and accommodating toward her child who has autism after he didn’t want to sit in his own seat.

Lori Gabriel and her 4-year-old son, Braysen, were on a flight from San Diego to Houston when she said trying to get him to stay seated was impossible.

“He wanted to sit on the floor, in the hall and in first-class,” Gabriel said.

It sure sounds like Braysen and your family had a great flight. We are happy that our crew was able to make it an enjoyable experience. We are overjoyed to see that we have such loving and supportive passengers on board as well! We look forward to seeing Braysen again soon! ^KG — United Airlines (@united) August 7, 2019

“Huge thank you to United Airlines,” Gabriel wrote in a Facebook post. “They accommodated his needs, made sure we were all ok, worked around where he chose to sit.”

Along with the post, she also shared a note from a woman who works for the airline that read Braysen was a blessing.

“Do not ever let anyone make you feel as though you are an inconvenience or a burden,” the note said. “God bless your patience, your love, your support and your strength. Continue to be a superwoman.”

Hundreds of people on social media poured in their support for Gabriel and her son.

“A big high five to Team United. And to you for being strong, loving parents. Best wishes to the power-packed Braysen!” said Ajay Johri, a Facebook user.

