Mother meets, thanks man who saved 4-year-old son from drowning

HOUSTON - Sometimes it's hard to put into words just how much you appreciate someone, especially when that someone saved your 4-year-old son's life.

"Hey, thank you so much. I don't mean to embarrass you, but I had to thank you for what you did," said Sasha Marshall, who met the good Samaritan who saved her son Bo's life.

The tearful reunion was weeks in the making for Bo, Marshall and Carlos Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was in the right place at the right time.

"It really touches me in a way. Thank God for Carlos because I don't know what would have happened if you weren't there," Marshall said.

The family was at a birthday party at an apartment complex in Spring when Bo wandered away and got into the pool.

Seconds later, Sasha spotted him at the bottom of the pool and pulled him out. Rodriguez quickly started CPR and was able to get Bo breathing again.

"It was the longest probably 45 seconds to minute that I've experienced in a long time. It was really scary," Rodriguez said.

"When I tell everybody, they say that (he) was a guardian angel that night," Marshall said.

While she calls Rodriguez a hero, he, on the other hand, is just happy to have helped.

"I was just there and I was useful. That's really it," Rodriguez said.

What they can agree on is that they're happy to have finally met again and are now friends for life.

"I don't know what else I can say but thank you. A thousand thanks and a thousand more after that and a million more after that. Thank you," Marshall said.

