Mother found in possession of meth, 2 injured children, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police said a mother was in possession of a controlled substance and was endangering her child Saturday at a motel in southeast Houston.

Kelly Marie Gafford, 37, was arrested around 3 p.m. after police said they found her in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and two injured children.

Police responded to an urgent welfare check call at a Days Inn & Suites in the 9100 block of Airport Boulevard.

Once police arrived, they found two children, a boy and a girl, in need of medical attention, according to police.

Police said the girl had cuts to her wrist and cheeks, and dirt on her legs and arms. The boy had a hurt right knee and was screaming in pain when he tried to walk, police said.

Houston police called EMS, which insisted that the children needed to go to the hospital.

Gafford told authorities that she wanted to wait until her husband came home to bring the children to the hospital. She did not want EMS to bring the children to the hospital. She later told police that her husband is in prison.

EMS spoke to a doctor who insisted that the children needed to be transported and Houston police had to forcefully restrain Gafford so the children could be taken, according to police.

After Gafford was detained, she was searched and the drugs were found, police said.

The children were taken to Texas Children's Hospital and Child Protective Services were notified of the case.

Gafford's next court date is May 22.

