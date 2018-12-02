Mother charged with capital murder in drowning, decapitation of 5-year-old son

HOUSTON - Houston police said a mother accused of drowning and decapitating her son, has confessed to killing him.

Liu Lihui, 43, is charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Police responded Friday to a west Houston home in the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane around 7 p.m., and according to Houston police, the child's mother, father and 13-year-old sibling were questioned after the child was found dead.

During a court appearance, details were revealed to a judge indicating Liu told her husband the child was in the trash, and when the man looked inside the trash container, he found the boy's head and body in a black plastic bag.

Law enforcement told the judge Liu refused to answer questions about the child's decapitation but admitted to drowning the boy in a bathtub.

She was not present for the court proceeding and is expected to appear in court Monday.

In the meantime, she is being held at the Harris County Jail with no bond.

