Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while out running errands

HOUSTON - A woman is accused of leaving her two young children home alone while she ran errands early Friday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies.

Constable deputies responded to calls about a 3-year-old child found wandering alone at 1:18 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard. When officials arrived, they searched for the child's mother 10 to 15 minutes before locating her, constable deputies said.

The child's mother, identified as Cecilia Rodriguez, told officials that she had left her two children alone for an hour to run errands and had asked her ex-boyfriend to watch them, but was not aware that he had not come over, constable deputies said. After further investigation, the inside of Rodriguez's apartment was found to be disheveled and dirty, with expired food and garbage throughout the home, constable deputies said.

The children were taken to Houston Northwest Hospital for evaluation and were released into the custody of Child Protective Services agents.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with child abandonment with intent to return. She was booked into the Harris County Jail with no set bond.

