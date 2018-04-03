Mother accused of leaving infant in locked vehicle to go drink inside bar, officials say

HOUSTON - A mother was charged after being accused of leaving her infant inside a locked vehicle to go drink inside a bar, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said.

The incident was reported Monday in the 10000 block of Louetta Road.

Aaronda Watkin, 25, was charged with child endangerment.

Officials said Watkins entered the bar and left the child in the locked vehicle while she consumed several alcoholic drinks inside. Officials said Watkins attempted to drive away highly intoxicated with the child, but was detained. Officials said the child was not injured and released to a family member.

Watkins was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond is set to $1,000.

