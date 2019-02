HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Harris County investigators.

Constable Alan Rosen said, via Twitter, the woman was driving while intoxicated with her child in the vehicle.

She was arrested in a parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 249 and Antoine Drive around 2 p.m.

Happening now: mother arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with child in vehicle. 249/Antoine. More info to come. #hounews pic.twitter.com/3LOLSLvJZs — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 1, 2019

