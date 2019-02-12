Mother accused of burning 1-year-old child with cigarette

HOUSTON - A mother is facing charges after her 1-year-old child was found with days-old cigarette burns on his arm, Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies said.

Deputies responded to a wellfare check in the 12300 block of Northpointe Ridge Lane in Tomball after a witness reported seeing second-degree burns on a young child's left arm.

When deputies arrived at the home, the child's mother, Cybil Menard, admitted that she was aware of the burns and said there have been prior cigarette burns on the child but she refused to seek medical treatment for the child.

Menard was arrested and charged with injury to a child. She was booked into the Harris County Jail. Bond was set at $15,000.

