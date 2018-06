HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Harris County Department of Health.

The department said mosquitoes in 77026 (Kashmere Gardens/northeast Houston), 77338 (Humble area) and 77087 (Golfcrest/southeast Houston) have tested positive.

Aerial spraying has been taking place in the areas.

