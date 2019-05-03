'Mosquito assassin' to be unleashed as our new ally

HOUSTON - An unlikely ally soon may be joining our fight against mosquitoes.

Harris County Precinct 4 is looking to use a so-called "mosquito assassin." The bug comes from the same family as mosquitoes, but is a predator and kills the pests.

A field test in Louisiana showed using the "mosquito assassin" along with insectcide reduced the mosquito population by 98%.

The best part about our new ally? The "mosquito assassin" also pollinates flowers and does not bite people.

