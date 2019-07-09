More West Loop lane closures coming for next two weeks

KPRC2

HOUSTON - For those who travel the West Loop, this weekend and the next one will be especially frustrating.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews will be hanging steel beams over a section of the southbound lanes of the 610 Loop at Post Oak Boulevard.

Work on the elevated dedicated bus lane will be done from Friday at 9 p.m. until July 16 at 5 a.m. and from July 19 at 9 p.m. through July 22 at 5 a.m.

Road closures during these times:

There will be a total closure of the southbound lanes of the West Loop from I-10 to Post Oak Road, including the I-10 direct connectors to 610 Loop south. The 610 Loop southbound traffic will be forced to detour to I-10 eastbound or westbound.

The U.S. 290 east connector to the southbound lanes of the West Loop will be closed.

Two inside northbound lanes of the West Loop will be closed from South Post Oak Road to Woodway Drive.

There will also be a total closure of the southbound lanes of the West Loop from I-10 to Post Oak Road on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday following each weekend closure.

Those nightly closures will be on July 15-17 and July 22-24. Drivers will be forced off the southbound lanes of the West Loop at Post Oak Road and will be able to reenter at the next entrance ramp.

Police officers will be at the scene to assist with traffic flow.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. TxDOT is asking drivers to continue to be cautious in the construction area.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.