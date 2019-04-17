More than an oath: Thousands to become U.S. citizens in Houston naturalization ceremony

HOUSTON - It is a special day for many families in the Houston area.

Families started lining up about 6 a.m. Wednesday at the M.O. Campbell Center to make sure they get a good spot for Wednesday’s naturalization ceremony even though it is not scheduled to start until 10 a.m.

Veneice Crostale is from Jamaica and is one of the thousands slated to become a U.S. citizen.

“(When) you’re coming from another country, you want to have all of the opportunity that you can have in another country, so this is so exciting for us to have our citizenship,” Crostale said.

Crostale will join more than 2,000 others taking the citizenship oath.

Many said it's more than just an oath - it's an opportunity.

“I can provide a better future for my daughter,” said Ana Morales. “Sometimes it’s hard to apply for jobs that are only for U.S. citizens, so this will be the next step.”

After the ceremony, everyone will have the opportunity to register to vote.

