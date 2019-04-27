More than 9,000 participants kick off annual BP MS 150

HOUSTON - Thousands of participants gathered in west Houston to kick off the annual BP MS 150 event, a ride that will take them from Houston to Austin.

The first segment stretches from Houston to La Grange, then from La Grange to Austin.

It's expected to raise $13.5 million, the largest fundraising event for the National MS Society.

The captain of the BP team, Michael Moberly, he has taken part in the event for five years.

"I do it to help raise money and awareness to help end MS. It's an awful disease and we know a lot of people with MS, so I try to do everything I can to help find a cure," Moberly said.

The trek starts Saturday and the total mileage for each route varies between 140 and 170 miles, based on its mulitple starting locations. To see a full list of the route breakdown, click here.

