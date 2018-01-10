More than $90,000 stolen from former Pct. 5 peace officer who is battling cancer

HOUSTON - A former Precinct 5 officer currently battling cancer has fallen victim to identity theft, the precinct announced Wednesday.

The 17-year veteran peace officer had recently taken out a loan and deposited the money in his Bank of America account, the precinct said in a media statement. In Dec. 2017, the thief acquired the victim’s account information and opened up a checking account online, the statement said.

The thief then ordered a debit card from the fraudulent account to access the officer’s savings, the statement said. Once the debit card was received by the thief, he began making large withdrawals from ATM machines and cashing fraudulent money orders for thousands of dollars, according to Precinct 5.

The thief's picture was taken at various businesses through surveillance footage and investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the thief in this case, the release said. He was seen getting into a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Precinct 5 Investigations at 832-927-9796.

A reward in this case has been set up by Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information on the identity and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

