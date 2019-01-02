More than 70 drunk drivers taken off Houston area roads during New Year's holiday

HOUSTON - It was a busy holiday weekend for law enforcement officers in Harris County after a crackdown on drunken drivers led to dozen of charges.

On New Year's Eve, there were 33 driving while intoxicated charges involving first-time offenders. Ten others were charged with second and third offenses and there was a one charge involving a DWI with a child in tow.

On New Year's Day, there were 59 charges involving first-time offenders and five charges were for DWI with a child in tow.

