More than $400,000 seized in illegal game room bust, deputies say

HOUSTON - More than $400,000 was seized in southwest Houston following an illegal game room bust, according to Harris County Precinct 5.
The bust was made Monday at the Magic Game Room in the 10800 block of West Bellfort Boulevard after months of surveillance, officials said.
Sameer Piyar Ali, 39, Lisseth Lopez, 32 and Rogelio Rodriguez Banda, 52, have been arrested and are facing felony counts of engaging in organized crime, deputies said.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.