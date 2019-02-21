More than $400,000 seized in illegal game room bust, deputies say

More than $400,000 was seized in a raid at an illegal game room in southwest Houston Monday. Sameer Piyar Ali, 39, Lisseth Lopez, 32 and Rogelio Rodriguez Banda, 52, have been arrested and charged.

HOUSTON - More than $400,000 was seized in southwest Houston following an illegal game room bust, according to Harris County Precinct 5.

The bust was made Monday at the Magic Game Room in the 10800 block of West Bellfort Boulevard after months of surveillance, officials said.

Sameer Piyar Ali, 39, Lisseth Lopez, 32 and Rogelio Rodriguez Banda, 52, have been arrested and are facing felony counts of engaging in organized crime, deputies said.

Six-Figure Seizure Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's Major Offenders Division have made three arrests and seized more... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.