HOUSTON - More than 300 birds were recovered during a cockfighting ring bust Sunday morning at a northeast Harris County home.

Harris County deputies arrived around 10 a.m. at the home in the 4300 block of Mooney Road after receiving an anonymous tip.

Deputies said about 40 to 50 people took off running when officials arrived and left their vehicles. Deputies found birds locked in several vehicles.

One person was taken into custody.

