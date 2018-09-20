More than 200 pounds of marijuana found by K9 during traffic stop, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies found more than 200 pounds of marijuana Wednesday during a traffic stop on U.S. 59 in Rosenberg, according to authorities.

Narcotics task force officials said 23-year-old Gerson Salguero, of Katy, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

“Job well done by our Narcotics Task Force,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Authorities said K-9 "RIK" found 19 bundles of marijuana concealed in an altered external fuel tank in the bed of the truck.

The marijuana weighed about 202.5 pounds and had a street value of $100,000.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.