Crunchy Caps & Loop Fruits: More than $140K worth of cocaine, ecstasy, molly, THC seized

KATY, Texas - Authorities said about $140,000 worth of drugs was found at a Katy-area home last week.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force was targeting "a main source of supply of marijuana, THC extracts and other illicit controlled substances in the Katy area."

Authorities executed a search warrant on a home in the 1600 block of Katy Gap Road.

While executing the warrant, authorities seized approximately 17.5 pounds of marijuana, 878 THC vapes, 31.3 grams of THC considerate (WAX), 4.9 pounds of THC edibles, 1 gram of THC crystal, 52 grams MDMA (molly), 25 grams of ecstasy and 45 grams of cocaine. The drugs have a street value of about $140,000, officials said.

Jose Alberto Ochoa, of Katy, was arrested and charged Thursday. He is facing charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

“I am proud of our Narcotics Task Force,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Months of undercover work paid off. We got the bad guy and took a big amount of drugs off the street.”

