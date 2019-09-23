More than 10,000 vehicles damaged during Tropical Storm Imelda, insurance companies say

HOUSTON - Imelda's floodwaters have receded after Thursday's rain event, but now, residents across Southeast Texas are dealing with the storm's damage.

As of Monday morning, more than 10,000 vehicle flood claims have been made through the insurance claim process, according to insurance companies.

Damages to a home, a renter's personal property and businesses from Imelda are usually covered by the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program policies if purchased by the homeowner, renter or business. Flooded or damaged vehicles are covered under auto insurance policies.

Insurance companies are advising those affected to take pictures of damaged property and keep receipts related to the cleanup or repairs.

Homeowners are also cautioned to avoid scams by fraudulent contractors.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.