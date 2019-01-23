More than 100 vehicles up for bid at Pasadena's public auction

PASADENA, Texas - The city of Pasadena will host a public vehicle auction Saturday.

The vehicle auction will be held at the Pasadena Maintenance Services Facility at 3124 Red Bluff Road.

According to a news release, more than 100 vehicles will be up for bid, including surplus city vehicles, as well as confiscated and abandoned vehicles. Potential buyers will be able to view the auction vehicles from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, vehicle viewing will begin at 7 a.m. and bidding will begin at 9 a.m.

Bidders can register the day of the auction, beginning at 7 a.m., or fill out the online auction registration form on the city's website.

The only acceptable forms of payments are cash, MasterCard, Visa and American Express. Checks will not be accepted, according to a news release.

For more information about the vehicle auction, click here.

