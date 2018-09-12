More than 100 vehicles up for auction in Pasadena this weekend

PASADENA, Texas - More than 100 vehicles will be up for auction in Pasadena this weekend.

The public auction will be held at the Maintenance Services Facility at 3124 Red Bluff Road on Saturday.

Surplus city vehicles as well as confiscated and abandoned vehicles will be available.

Items can be viewed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, viewing starts at 7 a.m. and bidding starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit this website.

