More than 100 reports of rust-colored spots on vehicles after rain in Galena Park

GALENA PARK, Texas - A white work truck parked at Greg Pick’s business on Clinton Avenue in Galena Park was all white until it rained Monday.

"I noticed some oil spots on the concrete (and) in the water and then I started driving the truck once it got daylight and I started noticing all of these spots. Kind of looked like rust spots, and you try to wipe them off and they don't come off," Pick said.

He was not alone.

On the north side of the Houston Ship Channel, between Market Street and Clinton Drive, more rust colored spots were found on cars. That included at Galena Park Motors where spots coated about 10 cars.

An employee said he used a combination of chemicals, spent about six hours scrubbing, and still did not get a white Ford Thunderbird fully clean.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've been here all my life in Galena Park," Pick said.

Harris County Pollution Control told KPRC 2 that more than 110 people have called with complaints.

Since this happened along the ship channel, investigators said there are a number of potential sources but the source had not yet been identified.

They said it's an ongoing investigation with no known health implications.

Officials said they will attempt to get data from air quality monitors in the area as they work to identify the source.

