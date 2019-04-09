More reasons to shop until you drop: 3 additional stores opening at The Galleria Mall

HOUSTON - The Galleria Mall is opening three additional stores this year.

“The Galleria truly is redefining the conventional shopping center environment and delivering an all-inclusive experience complete with desirable retail options, an array of events, entertainment choices, and a plethora of dining selections,” said Chris Lane, director of marketing for the mall. “With this influx of new brands only found at The Galleria in Houston, there’s an even more compelling reason to visit and enjoy.”

The stores coming to The Galleria Mall include:

- Scotch & Soda, a clothing store inspired by a collection of paintings, poems, vintage pieces, ruins and artifacts. The clothes are said to have signature looks that clash eras, classics, places of inspiration and mesh unexpected fabrics and patterns. For more information, click here.

- Pronovias, which will have bridal dresses, gowns, accessories and cocktail and party dresses. The store specializes in the lace, embroidery and high-quality silk fabrics demanded by the brides of Catalonia’s high society. For more information, click here.

- Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics offers a scented collection of luxury skincare, hair products, bath and body treats made from fresh, organic fruit and vegetables and essential oils and synthetics. Products are only made using vegetarian products. To learn more, click here.

