More questions than answers in Houston's girl disappearance

HOUSTON - A firetruck left the neighborhood after accompanying an ambulance there so paramedics could check out 12-year-old Jennifer Castillo after she appeared back at her family's apartment on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston.

A relative who said she had custody of Jennifer, told KPRC 2 that neighbors saw the girl return to the apartment Thursday night. The relative said Jennifer had been cut and was bleeding.

More Headlines

Houston police said Jennifer spent Friday morning talking to police investigators. About 24 hours earlier, police had said they believed Jennifer was still in the area and was in danger.

But they did not know where. They said her possible captors left messages for Jennifer's family.

The relative told KPRC 2 she feared Jennifer’s father, Filiberto Castillo, who was in jail charged with injuring Jennifer and charged with indecency with an unnamed child, had something to do with her disappearance and was a threat to hurt her.

Court records show Castillo was ordered to have no contact with his daughter. Investigators spent all day Thursday searching for her before she appeared back at the same apartment from which she disappeared.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.