More equipment woes hit HFD vehicle fleet

HOUSTON - Video from a passing citizen highlighted more trouble for the Houston Fire Department’s fleet of fire trucks and ambulances.

According to officials with the firefighters’ union, the video was taken Saturday and shows paramedics pushing a disabled ambulance along the feeder road of I-45 near Crosstimbers Street.

“When this becomes the norm, there is a serious problem,” said union President Patrick Lancton. "At what point does this become absolutely inexcusable?"

Lancton says Medic 74, from station 74 on Aldine-Bender, was on its way back from a call when the crew reported it died. Fortunately, there was no patient in the back, nor was the crew racing to an emergency at the time.

Lancton said more troubling was this particular medic unit was recently put back in service after undergoing repairs by the city’s Fleet Management Department.

“Working apparatus is an absolute necessity for the citizens of Houston when they call 911,” said Lancton.

Channel 2 Investigates has been chronicling the fire department's embattled fleet since last year; reporting on a string of equipment problems plaguing the department.

On Friday, KPRC reported several fire engines did not have working air conditioners, and earlier this month, we told you about a different ambulance breaking down. That particular unit was assigned to President Donald Trump's motorcade.

“This is not just one apparatus, or two, or three, or four, or five; you're talking about double digits,” said Lancton.

The city has been purchasing new vehicles for the fire department, but Lancton said those purchases are not enough to outpace the number of aging fire vehicles.

We reached out, but haven't heard back from HFD or the city's fleet management department.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.