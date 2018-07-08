Moped rider in critical condition after hitting horse

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department said one man is in critical condition after hitting a horse that darted out in front of him.

Sgt. Shantrise Maness said the man was traveling eastbound on Little York Road near Burningbrush Lane in Northeast Houston at 11:20 p.m. Saturday when two horses darted out in front of his moped. He was unable to stop in time, hitting at least one of the horses. A driver of another vehicle saw the horses and blew the car horn in an attempt to warn the rider, said Maness. The rider was wearing headphones and police believe he did not hear the warning.

The rider was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in critical condition with a brain injury and is not expected to survive, said Maness.

The horses ran away and police could not find them.

The case is under investigation by the Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division.

