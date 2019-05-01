Monument Inn restaurant reopens after closing for weeks due to ITC facility storage fire

DEER PARK, Texas - Several weeks after the ITC storage facility fire, the Monument Inn restaurant is back open for business.

The 30-year-old restaurant is a Houston landmark known for its unique view of the ship channel and good seafood. It was forced to close due to extensive cleanup efforts by ITC.

The restaurant's owner, Bob Laws, said that, during the past month, his business suffered after he lost $500,000 in sales because he wasn't able to open his doors.

Laws said his restaurant is situated toward the end of Independence Parkway, not too far from the ITC storage facility where several tanks burned for days.

While his restaurant was closed, Laws still paid his employees $80,000 in payroll every two weeks. Laws said his employees are like family.

On Saturday, the Monument Inn posted on its Facebook page that its doors are now open.

We will be open regular business hours starting today! Sunday-Thursday 11am to 9 pm. Friday & Saturday 11am to 10 pm. Posted by Monument Inn on Saturday, 27 April 2019

