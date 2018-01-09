Montrose Sweet Cup robbed by man with note, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for the man they said is responsible for a robbery in Montrose Dec. 3.

Police said the man entered Sweet Cup at 3939 Montrose Blvd. around 6:20 p.m.

The man walked up to the counter and handed an employee a note saying he had a gun and wanted all the money, police said.

The employee complied with the man's demands and emptied the register, according to police.

The man left the store on foot.

The man is described as black, about 35-45 years old, about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing a green pullover and green pants, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

