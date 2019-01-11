Toddler of Montgomery County sheriff deputy injured in accidental shooting

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after the child of a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy was injured in an accidental shooting on Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 6:10 p.m. at a home in Montgomery County.

The 2-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with injuries that officials said are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.

