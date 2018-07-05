Montgomery County reports spike in West Nile activity

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County has seen a spike in West Nile virus activity this season.

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s Mosquito Abatement Department said Thursday the West Nile activity has been more widespread than in recent seasons.

Dr. Syed Ibrahim with the Montgomery County Public Health District said it’s the worst case he’s seen since 2014, when the county collected 31 positive samples. So far, 37 positive samples were collected in Montgomery County this year. Twenty-eight positive West Nile samples were in The Woodlands alone.

“I’m not sure that it’s related to Harvey at this time but I can tell you that the additional moisture that we received just yesterday is certainly gonna create more of a breeding ground for these mosquitoes, so it’s gonna be real important that we stay on top of it,” Noack said.

Noack said they are working to spray streets and mosquito breeding areas, such as Spring Creek. The county has treated 11 zones already and plan to treat the remaining 13 by next week.

Noack is urging everyone to think WET.

W- Wear repellent

E- Eliminate standing water

T- Treat standing water you can’t treat

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Montgomery County in 2018.

