Montgomery County HS football team forfeits Friday's game following alleged hazing incident

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas - The Montgomery High School varsity team is forfeiting Friday's game after an alleged hazing incident.

Montgomery Independent School District police began investigating the allegations that involved several members of the Montgomery High School varsity football team in a hazing incident where at least one teammate was hazed at a home off-campus.

The incident was first reported to Montgomery Independent School District officials after a tip was submitted through an anonymous tip line.

As of Oct. 4, the investigation has been turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery ISD released the following statement:

"While the October 11, 2019, Varsity Football Game against Huntsville has been canceled, it is unclear if MISD Varsity football games will continue beginning October 18, 2019, which is Homecoming for Montgomery ISD."

