Montgomery County deputy who sparked 7-hour standoff appears in court, faces several charges

HOUSTON - A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy who sparked a seven-hour standoff with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Spring last week appeared in court Friday night.

Ryan Jones faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The standoff took place on Oct. 23.

Officials said the deputy, 30-year-old Ryan Jones, pointed a gun at his brother-in-law and threatened him. The deputy's wife, who was also in the home, called for help. When authorities arrived to investigate, Jones' wife, child and brother-in-law escaped the home.

During the standoff, officials heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the house. Neighbors were asked to lock themselves indoors and officials cut power to the block as they continued to negotiate with the deputy.

After more than seven hours, Harris County deputies said about 9:30 a.m. they heard a gunshot from inside the home. Jones then came out of the house and collapsed in the backyard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials. He was rushed to a hospital where he received medical care.

Montgomery County officials would not comment on Jones' future but said an internal investigation is underway.

Friends and neighbors said Jones struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.



