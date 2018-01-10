Montgomery County deputy charged with 2 counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A deputy has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Eveleen Soroko, 30, was charged following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Authorities said the charges stemmed from a roadway incident on June 1 in The Woodlands.

Soroko was off-duty and in her personal vehicle when the incident occurred. Authorities said Soroko was placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

Soroko surrendered herself on Dec. 19 at the Sheriff's Office, where she was booked on the charges and has subsequently been released on bond, authorities said. Soroko remains on administrative leave pending the completion and review of the administrative investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is committed to being a professional, accountable, compassionate and trusted law enforcement agency, and will thoroughly investigate incidents involving misconduct," the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Soroko has been with the Sheriff's Office for four years and was assigned to East Patrol Division.

