Peter Tork of The Monkees performs at The Greek Theatre on November 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Peter Tork, guitarist of the 1960s teen-pop sensation the Monkees, died Thursday at the age of 77, a representative for the group told Variety.

Tork’s sister Anne Thorkelson did not specify a cause of death when speaking with the Washington Post.

Variety reported Tork was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer affecting his tongue in 2009.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.