Mon robbed, shot to death outside north Harris County convenience store

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed Tuesday while making a trip to a convenience store in north Harris County.

Investigators said the man was at a Mobil gas station in the 13500 block of Kuykendahl when four men ambushed him as he left the store.

One of the men, seen in surveillance video wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, held the victim at gunpoint while the men took the victim's wallet and cellphone. The gunman then shot the victim in the chest, deputies said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The group of men ran from the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made.

