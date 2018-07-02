Mom says vape pen exploded in purse, narrowly missed 3-year-old daughter

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa, Florida mother claims a battery for her vape pen exploded in her purse, narrowly missing her 3-year-old daughter and leaving her and a relative with second-degree burns.

"It burns, it hurts and there's a lot of bruising around it," said Melisa Hernandez, describing her injuries.

Hernandez said she bought the batteries from Tampa Vapor.

The owner, Mike Synychak said he requires new customers to sign a disclaimer explaining what not to do with batteries.

"Battery safety is always important to us," Synychak said.

But Hernandez believes she did everything right and said the batteries were inside a plastic container away from potentially harmful objects.

Read more from WFLA.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.