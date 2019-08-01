Mom threatened to decapitate daughter's romantic rival, kill her family in sleep, records show

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida woman is behind bars, accused of cyberstalking her daughter's 14-year-old friend.

Police say 42-year-old Megon Workman of Palm Bay made death threats against the teen after getting involved in a feud over a boyfriend.

Workman allegedly made 37 phone calls and sent 30 text messages to her daughter's rival.

Police say some of those texts even included threats to kill her and her family.

An arrest affadavit reads that the mother "was going to decapitate (the victim) and have the rest of her family killed in their sleep."

